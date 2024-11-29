Gas report: A once in a generation problem

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) says a new report highlights a looming shortfall in supply of gas by 2030.

The Gas Industry Company (New Zealand’s gas market regulator) has commissioned Ernest & Young to model four scenarios to test a range of outcomes to better understand the future of gas supply and demand in New Zealand.

Executive Director Tina Schirr says investment in gas must continue to be part of New Zealand's energy story.

"Even as we transition to a more sustainable energy future, investment is desperately needed to increase supply. A shortage of gas, coupled with limited diversity and security in alternative supplies, could potentially lead to further business closures.

"The outlook for gas supply is dire for businesses dependent on gas. It’s not just large users that require gas, but small and medium sized businesses like vegetable growers who require it to heat greenhouses, too.

"For years now, BEC has been calling for urgent and more sophisticated discussion around energy supply, security, and future fuels. This will require action, improving access to reliable and affordable alternative fuel options. Better compensated demand flexibility is critical too.

"Members of Parliament need to rise to the challenge and work together, regardless of which party is in power. We need long-term thinking on how to manage this once-in-a-generation problem. If they can't, then we will be poorer and less resilient as a country."