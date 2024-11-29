Confirmation water supply remains safe in Hamilton

HAMILTON

The Water Services Authority – Taumata Arowai (New Zealand’s water services regulator) has confirmed Hamilton’s drinking water is safe for normal usage, as the Council and some other water users along the Waikato River respond to slightly elevated levels of arsenic.

Steve Taylor, Head of Operations at Water Services Authority – Taumata Arowai says monitoring systems picked up elevated levels of arsenic in the Waikato River which is drawn on for water supplies in the Hamilton area and contribute to some parts of the Auckland drinking water supply.

“Arsenic is a naturally occurring substance in New Zealand because we are a geothermal country,” he said. “There is no risk to public health. The Maximum Acceptable Value (MAV) for arsenic is 0.01mg/L. Recent testing of water drawn from the Waikato River has shown slightly elevated levels of arsenic of 0.013 mg/L

“This is a short-term exceedance of a long-term MAV. Humans require very long-term exposure to this level of arsenic before public health is of concern. The water is safe to drink.”

Hamilton City Council Unit Director Three Waters said the monitoring picked up a change of around one thousandth of a gram per litre outside the MAV.

“The system worked well and the limits are set low so we can pick up any changes before they get to a level that causes harm.

“We understand people may have concerns when they first hear about it, but Council is working with Water Services Authority, Waikato Regional Council, public health and other water services organisations, and continuing testing to confirm everything’s on track.”

For more information including FAQs, visit www.hamilton.govt.nz/drinking-water-supply