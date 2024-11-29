Airpoints updates land more rewards for members

Air New Zealand’s Airpoints members are now collectively earning over one million Airpoints Dollars a day with fresh Airpoints updates bringing new perks to the programme.

With new ways to earn and innovative opportunities to spend recently introduced, Airpoints’ 4.7 million members are enjoying an even more rewarding experience as the largest loyalty programme in Aotearoa introduced new partners and offerings this year.

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty Kate O'Brien says since launching its new revamped online Airpoints experience in August, the airline has been on an ambitious ascent to improve the offering.

“Over the past few months, we’ve rolled out updates to bring even more perks to our members. With new partnerships like Everyday Rewards, enhanced earning potential in the Airpoints Store, and platform upgrades, we’re ensuring members have more opportunities to rack up Airpoints Dollars at every turn.

“We’re also working on new ways to bring even more benefits to Airpoints members, with a new tier to reward our most frequent fliers on the flight path for the future.”

With Airpoints benefits reaching new heights, loyal Air New Zealand customers can earn and burn their rewards more ways than ever. These are just some of the recent updates to the Airpoints offering.

Airpoints Store’s biggest Black Friday sale

It’s not just flights members can spend Airpoints Dollars on. The Airpoints Store has more than 10,000 products available for purchase – from trampolines to technology and travel experiences – the Airpoints Store has it all. From today until Monday, the Airpoints Store will have its biggest ever sale for Black Friday, with more than 13,000 products on sale with the majority at 10-40% off. The store can now also be accessed via the Air NZ app.

Some of the top deals include the Smeg Espresso Coffee Machine at 65% off, now $339.15, Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds at 30% off, now $328, and Medium Vegepods at 30% off, now $398.

Get friends and whānau flying with Shairpoints

This month, Air New Zealand has put Shairpoints front and centre with a new campaign highlighting the unique feature. Shairpoints now allows members to pool their Airpoints Dollars with up to ten friends and whānau, making it easier to achieve those dream travel goals together. The expansion to allow even more members to pool points aims to bring those dream adventures within reach for travellers.

Earn more with Everyday Rewards

Starting 2 December, members of Air New Zealand's Airpoints programme can convert their Everyday Rewards points into Airpoints Dollars, simplifying the journey towards their next getaway. With a conversion rate of 2,000 Everyday Rewards points equating to 15 Airpoints Dollars, this new partnership unlocks faster and more rewarding travel possibilities.

Earn while you shop

Members can now earn Airpoints Dollars when they purchase products on the Airpoints Store. This new feature ensures that every shopping experience contributes towards earning Airpoints Dollars, providing even more opportunities to accumulate rewards. Members will earn 1 Airpoints Dollar for every $100 cash spent in the Airpoints Store, which can go towards their next holiday or purchase.

“These updates to the Airpoints programme are all about enhancing the value and experience for our loyal members,