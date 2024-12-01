Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ firmed a little after the Reserve Bank dropped the OCR by 50 base-points through the week, however the US dollar remains strong in anticipation of Trumps planned economic reforms. Brent Crude is around $71/barrel ranging from $70 to $75.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. Small cottage industries will not save the wool industry.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are steady to slightly firmer with good demand from the major buyers. The Chinese markets are also firming as their economy recovers. Lamb prices need to lift and should be nearer $9/kg

Dairy Prices. Dairy prices are good. A $10 payout will be welcomed and the futures markets look good but the demand for commodities needs to increase to stabilize the steady increases predicted.