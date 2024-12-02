Operation Silkie Sunday wrap-up

NELSON

There have been 12 arrests in total and more than 180 infringement notices issued as part of Operation Silkie, which is winding down [Sunday].

The operation is Police’s response to a gang gathering in rural Nelson, and has involved staff from both Tasman and Canterbury Districts.

Tasman District Commander, Superintendent Tracey Thompson, says overall Police are generally pleased with attendees’ compliance with the law, including the Gangs Act 2024.

“Our role in policing events like this is to ensure the public is able to go about their business safely and to provide reassurance, as well as enforcing the law and ensuring peoples’ safety,” she says.

As at 4pm on Sunday, more than 2800 breath screening tests had been conducted since Friday morning, at a number of road checkpoints in and around the Nelson area.

These produced only two evidential breath tests - one between 250 and 400 micrograms, and another more than 400 micrograms.

The 12 arrests included offending such as breaching bail, breach of release conditions, possession of drugs, and driving-related offences.

There was just one breach of the Gangs Act – for wearing gang insignia – on Friday.

In total, 182 infringements notices were issued across the operation, and three vehicles impounded.

Superintendent Thompson says there were locals Police spoke to who were pleased and reassured with the Police presence.

“And our message to gang members is simple – we will not hesitate to enforce the law, including the new Gangs Act, and the way to avoid our further attention is to comply with the law.

“It’s pleasing to see that, on the whole, most are doing so, and we want to reassure the public that we will continue to hold people who break the law to account.”

A large number of attendees at the gang gathering have left Nelson today, however, Police will maintain a presence in the area into Monday.