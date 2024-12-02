Kia Orana From Mighty Moko: The Lovable Grumpy Gecko of Pacific Resort Rarotonga!

Deep within the vibrant, lush grounds of Pacific Resort Rarotonga lives a very special gecko named Mighty Moko! Though he may be small in size, his grumpy attitude makes a big impression. Mighty Moko prefers to watch from the sidelines, avoiding the lively fun that fills the resort. His quirky charm brings a unique spirit to our tropical paradise. While he may not join in the games, he always enjoys keeping a watchful eye on everything happening around him!

Mighty Moko is part of the Polynesian gecko family. There are several species of geckos in the Cook Islands. These little creatures are masters of disguise, blending into their surroundings so well that they’re often hard to spot. But Mighty Moko always makes his presence known with his distinctive “chi-chi-chi” call.

Even though Mighty Moko loves to grumble, he’s a super helpful little guy to have around! Along with his fellow mokos’, he’s like a tiny superhero, munching away on pesky bugs that might bother our guests. Keep your eyes peeled, and if you’re lucky, you might spot him zipping across a wall or soaking up the sunshine. Mighty Moko is always ready to lend a hand (or a claw) to keep the resort happy and bug-free!

Get to know Might Moko like never before with Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga. Set against the stunning backdrop of the tropical paradise of Rarotonga, this thrilling tale invites young readers into a world of mystery, friendship, and breathtaking South Pacific scenery. Inspired by author Karen McMillan’s magical stay at Pacific Resort Rarotonga, the story shines a spotlight on Mighty Moko, the grumpy gecko who helps his new found friends solve the mystery of the great pearl heist!

Did you know…?

In Maori culture, mokos are powerful symbols of strength and renewal!

For Cook Islanders, geckos are seen as bringers of good luck and are often tucked into the foundations of houses for blessings.

You can find these friendly geckos all around homes, where they happily help keep pesky insects at bay—plus, they’re completely harmless!

Mighty Moko may be a bit grumpy, but he’s bursting with character and charm! Whether he’s chirping his famous “chi-chi-chi” or stealthily keeping the resort insect-free, this tiny gecko is an unforgettable part of the Cook Islands experience. So the next time you visit, keep your eyes peeled for this local legend—you might just spot him on his next exciting quest!

For more information on the Elastic Island Adventures series, click here.

To explore our Kids Corner at Pacific Resort Rarotonga, click here.

