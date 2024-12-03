Jujhar Singh Randhawa appointed as Inaugural Chairman of NZ Business Connect

NZ Business Connect is delighted to announce the appointment of Jujhar Singh Randhawa as its inaugural chairman. As a member of NZ Business Connect, Jujhar has experience in business leadership, community service, and governance, making him the ideal leader to guide NZBC into its new phase of growth and impact.

Jujhar’s journey is one of resilience and vision. He has built an extraordinary career since moving to New Zealand in 1998. Starting as a refrigeration engineer in Waikato, he founded JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning in 2000, in his garage. Today, he leads four successful companies in Waikato, including Zephyr Pure Air Ventilation, JSR Management, and Hillcrest Spinal Centre. Alongside his business success, Jujhar has mechanical and electrical engineering qualifications and is a Registered Assessor.

“I am deeply honoured to serve as Chairman of NZ Business Connect,” Jujhar says. “This network has been a cornerstone for business collaboration and innovation in our community, and I’m excited to contribute to its growth”.

NZ Business Connect is a dynamic networking group designed to empower and support small-to medium-sized businesses as well as large businesses across New Zealand, with branches in Hamilton and Tauranga. The group is focused on fostering connections, sharing knowledge, and providing valuable resources, serving as a vital hub for Kiwi entrepreneurs seeking growth, collaboration, and meaningful impact.

As Chairman, Jujhar will oversee exciting developments for NZ Business Connect, including its planned expansion to Taranaki, Rotorua, and Hawkes Bay in 2025. “Exciting times are ahead as NZBC branches out to Taranaki, Rotorua, and Hawkes Bay next year,” says Jujhar.

Reflecting on his goals, he adds, “My vision is to expand opportunities for entrepreneurs and enhance the network’s role in driving economic development.”

A unique aspect of NZ Business Connect is its strong ethos of social giving. The network believes that businesses can achieve more when they contribute to the well-being of their communities. This commitment to social responsibility is woven into the organisation, encouraging members to give back through various initiatives and community projects.

Jujhar’s dedication to community service shines through in his leadership roles with organisations such as the I AM HE(R) Charitable Trust and the Indian Cultural Society Waikato Inc. “Giving back is not just a responsibility; it’s a privilege,” says Jujhar, “I am a big supporter of social giving, which is a fundamental part of NZ Business Connect’s mission.”

Jujhar is also a Justice Of The Peace, winner of a Hamilton Civic Award and a lay member of the Medical Services Council.

With his extensive expertise and passion for leadership, Jujhar is poised to make a lasting impact as Chairman. “We are excited to see him excel in this role and lead NZ Business Connect toward a future of growth, innovation, and meaningful connection,” says NZ Business Connect CEO Phillip Quay.

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz