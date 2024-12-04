Aerial 1080 use increased and reported incidents fell in 2023

Aerial 1080 operations increased in 2023, according to the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) annual report on operations, research, and incidents relating to aerial 1080 use.

The number of operations increased from 55 treating 682,205 hectares of land in 2022, to 60 operations covering 897,818 hectares in 2023.

"Overall, aerial 1080 operations have remained stable over the past 10 years, with fluctuations in the number of operations and the area treated in response to pest control priorities," says the EPA’s Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement General Manager, Gayle Holmes.

"Increases in 2022 and 2023, for example, can be attributed in part to mast events, when forest trees produce more food for some pests, increasing their populations."

The number of reported incidents decreased in 2023. The EPA received 21 incident notifications across 12 operations, compared with 24 incident notifications across 14 operations in 2022.

Regions with the most aerial 1080 operations were the West Coast with 18 and Canterbury with 15. The West Coast treated the largest area, at 407,998 hectares. Southland was next with 117,133 hectares.

No aerial 1080 operations took place in Northland, Auckland and Gisborne regions in 2023.

The Department of Conservation (18), Zero Invasive Predators (14), Environment Canterbury (10) and OSPRI (10) commissioned the most aerial operations.

1080 is a necessary pest management tool in the absence of suitable alternatives. The aerial 1080 annual report summarises a range of research and development into potential new pest control methods and approaches.

In 2023, two new research projects started, and six projects were completed. A further 38 research projects progressed, including 18 looking at supplementary tools and alternatives to the use of aerial 1080.

The EPA reports annually on the aerial use of 1080, including how operations were run and monitored, any incidents, and the outcomes. The annual report is based on the operational reports submitted to the EPA within six months of their operation.

"The report gives a consolidated, nationwide view of New Zealand’s aerial use of 1080. This information enables a better understanding of the use, the risks and the benefits of aerial operations involving 1080," says Gayle Holmes.

