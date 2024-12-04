New survey: strong support to raise marriage age in Solomon Islands

A new report reveals a groundswell of support for a proposed law change in Solomon Islands to lift the legal marriage age from 15 to 18 years of age.

More than 200 children, young people, and adults participated in a recent survey and strongly supported proposals to end child marriage and raise the marriage age.

One in five girls in Solomon Islands is currently married before the age of 18 and this rises to one in four in rural areas. Around 6% of girls are married before the age of 15.

Solomon Islands’ Law Reform Commission is currently reviewing the Islanders’ Marriage and Divorce Act, including assessing whether the marriage age needs to be raised to protect human rights.

The community consultation was carried out by World Vision, Save the Children, and ChildFund who have formed a coalition, known as Solomon Islands Endim Vaelens Agenstims Pikinini (SIEVAP), to help end violence in Solomon Islands.

World Vision’s Head of Advocacy and Justice, Rebekah Armstrong, says Solomon Islands government should heed the strong community support for a law change.

"The voice of the Solomon Islands community is resolute - 15 is too young to be married! Children and adults interviewed emphasised that children should be playing with their friends, participating in sports, attending school, swimming and fishing, not entering into marriage.

"We strongly urge Solomon Islands Government to listen to the voices of their people and take decisive action to protect and advocate for the best interests of children," she says.

Currently, Solomon Islands law allows marriage at 15 and recognises customary marriage, where there is no legal age limit, meaning that child marriage has become widely accepted.

Save the Children Solomon Islands Director for Program Development Fredrick Seni says the majority of children and youth surveyed said 15-year-olds were too young and not ready for marriage or the responsibilities it brings.

"We know that girls who are married before they are 18 face a far more challenging and quite frankly dangerous life. They are at greater risk of sexual abuse, domestic violence, pregnancy and childbirth complications, and mental health issues.

"Child marriage robs young women of their rights, their choices and the ability to control their own futures," he says.

The community consultation is unique in that it canvassed the views of the children themselves, with more than 140 children under the age of 18 contributing their views on raising the legal age of marriage, but also their goals for the future and how to bring those dreams to life.

Most under 18s said a higher marriage age would have multiple advantages, including allowing young people to complete their education, enjoy childhood activities, and continue to learn life skills.

Most children and adults consulted with also thought that penalties should be applied to help curb child marriage, with a $5,000 fine being the most suggested sanction.

A spokesperson for Childfund, Maria Trogolo, says that in addition to legislative change, it’s also vital that the Government invests in a range of policy interventions that protect children from violence and exploitation and promote their rights and access to services.

"The report recommends not only an increase in the marriage age, but also the introduction of age verification and proof of consent before marriage, as well as the roll-out of an education programme to help prevent child marriage", says Trogolo.

The SIEVAP coalition will lodge a formal submission, including the consultation report findings, to Solomon Islands’ Law Reform Commission which is undertaking a formal consultation on the matter.

