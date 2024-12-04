Kāinga Ora's 'KO' to the wool industry

Federated Farmers says Kāinga Ora’s decision to categorically rule out use of woollen carpets in social housing is a total slap in the face for struggling Kiwi sheep farmers.

"It’s incredibly disappointing and shortsighted for Kāinga Ora to not even consider a woollen option for these homes," says Federated Farmers meat & wool chair Toby Williams says.

"What ever happened to the Government commitment to back our farmers and use sustainable woollen products in Government buildings? That’s ringing pretty hollow today."

The National-NZ First coalition agreement said Government agencies would be directed, where appropriate, to prefer use of woollen rather than artificial fibres in government buildings.

"I can’t see why it wouldn’t be appropriate to use woollen carpets in a state house, but we didn’t even get a look in," Williams says.

"Kāinga Ora weren’t interested in testing the price wool carpet providers might come up with for such a significant supply contract.

"Farmers just want a level playing field, but we were totally shut out of this process with no clear reason why."

The current ‘Request for Proposals’ for the national supply of carpet and underlay specifies nylon carpet only.

It also states, with bold emphasis, "We are not looking to procure wool carpet."

"Using cheap plastic carpets might save you a dollar or two in the current economic climate, but there are other costs that need to be considered," Williams says.

"It comes at the expense of the viability our sheep farmers and the rural communities we live in, but it also carries a huge environmental cost.

"For the Government to choose a fossil fuel-derived synthetic carpet over a sustainable New Zealand-grown woollen product, just because it’s cheaper, is an absolute shocker."

Williams says this is just another blow for sheep farmers, who are struggling to keep wool an export and domestic commodity and a viable part of their businesses.

