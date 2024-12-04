Clearing the personal grievance pipeline

BusinessNZ welcomes Government action in overhauling the personal grievance process, meaning fewer rewards for poor behaviour, and more legitimate cases being heard.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says the BusinessNZ Network has been advocating for a fairer and simplified personal grievance process for years.

"BusinessNZ has heard the frustrations from employers, where employees take cases with little to no merit against them with pressure to settle rather than fight.

"While there is a process for throwing out frivolous or vexatious cases, many more still manage to slow the system down.

"Today’s announcement should free up the personal grievance system for more deserving and legitimate cases to be heard.

"It’s positive to see Government listening to business on business matters, and taking action."

