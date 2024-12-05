Karen McMillan Brings Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga to Life at Apii Te Uki Ou

School visit to Apii Te Uki Ou

Acclaimed author Karen McMillan recently brought the magic of her children’s book series, Elastic Island Adventures, to life for students of Apii Te Uki Ou. Hosted by Pacific Resort Rarotonga, McMillan captivated her audience during a lively reading session of her Rarotonga-inspired edition, sharing insights into her creative process and the inspiration behind her beloved characters.

McMillan emphasised the role of reading in developing writing skills: “If you want to be a writer, you’ve got to read. I don’t know any published author that doesn’t read books. So read, read, and read, and if you haven’t found the right books that you like, go and try some other books.”

The Rarotonga edition of Elastic Island Adventures is a thrilling tale where Kiri, Jed, and twins Emma and Ethan travel with Blong the Cat and Heathcliff the Dog to beautiful Rarotonga. Expecting a relaxing escape, they quickly face challenges: a grumpy gecko named Mighty Moko who lives at Pacific Resort Rarotonga, and the theft of all the island’s black pearls in a daring heist. With the wise Mana Tiaki’s guidance, the children race to solve clues and save the pearls.

The series features four main characters, each inspired by aspects of McMillan’s own personality and imagination. “Kiri loves swimming and music, while Emma is dreamy and loves books. They’re a blend of my personality,” she explained, adding that the series’ settings are now expanding into real-life locations. “Rarotonga is the first, Fiji will be next, and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

McMillan’s book reading was part of her continued efforts to engage with young readers in the Cook Islands, helping to foster a love of reading and writing. The author’s visit to Apii Te Uki Ou was a memorable occasion, sparking the imaginations of many young minds.

“The enthusiasm of the children is just wonderful isn’t it? And I really hope that this inspires them with their own creative writing.”

About Karen McMillan

Karen McMillan is a well-regarded author from New Zealand with an impressive range of books to her name, including both children’s fiction and adult non-fiction. She is best known for her Elastic Island Adventures series, which introduces readers to the magical world of the South Pacific.

