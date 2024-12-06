Bethells Beach Cottages, Auckland: Resilience, Renewal, and Sustainability in Challenging Times

Bethells Beach Cottages, a tranquil sunset retreat on the west coast, just 40 minutes from Auckland’s bustling city centre and airports, has weathered a series of significant challenges over the past five years. From the huge disruptions of COVID-19 lockdowns for us and all communities and businesses throughout NZ to 3 extensive cyclone-damaged road closures and the pressures of a recession, the journey has been far from straightforward. Yet, owners Trude Bethell and John Paice remain unwavering in their commitment to sustain- ability, community, and wellness.

Reflecting on the journey, Trude shared, “Both in business and personally, we must believe in ourselves and support our communities wherever possible. These uncertain times have taught us to focus on positive energy, take each day as it comes, and prioritise wellness. This mindset has been vital for navigating the challenges we’ve encountered.”

Sustainability, guest support and environment friendly have always been cornerstones of Bethells Beach Cottages' ethos. Surrounded by stunning natural landscapes, energised by the healing salt breeze, and nurtured by abundant gardens, sublime views and sunsets, the cottages provide a sanctuary for guests seeking rest and rejuvenation.

The commitment to preserving this environment has also been a source of inspiration and strength for the team. “Nature has a grounding and relaxing energy we all need when taking time out from our busy lives,” Trude added. “Taking time to reflect and refocus during these turbulent years has been transformative. It’s allowed us to grow and reignite our passion for offering guests a space to heal and reconnect with themselves and the natural world.”

Conveniently located within easy reach of Auckland, Bethells Beach Cottages offers a serene escape from urban life without venturing far from home. Visitors can immerse themselves in the soothing rhythms of nature, enjoy the sustainably tended gardens, and experience this uplifting deep energy of the coast.

Looking ahead, Trude and John are optimistic about the future. “We’re excited for what’s to come,” says Trude. “Our goal is to continue providing a space that fosters wellness, sustainability, and connection, leaving our guests feeling truly refreshed.”

For more information and great images on our cottages, weddings and events or to book your stay, please visit Bethells Beach Cottages www.bethellsbeach.com.

