Season's Greetings from Pacific Resort Hotel Group

Embrace the spirit of Kia Orana this holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, we extend our warmest Kia Orana from the Cook Islands to you and your loved ones. Here in paradise, we celebrate the spirit of togetherness and relaxation, embracing the warmth of the season under our endless blue skies and amidst the turquoise lagoons that make our islands a dream destination. This is a time to unwind, reconnect, and bask in the simple joys that life offers..

Sharing Our Little Paradise with You

We invite you to explore the culture and traditions of the Cook Islands with our Sharing Our Little Paradise e-magazine. This magazine has been curated to provide an insight on some of our favourite things.

Inside, you’ll discover the story of Mana Tiaki, our guiding philosophy of guardianship, which shapes how we care for our land, sea, and communities. This philosophy is embedded in everything we do, from our eco-friendly practices to supporting local artisans. You’ll also find practical tips for embracing a sustainable holiday, like using reef-safe sunscreen and respecting the natural beauty that surrounds you.

To help you connect further with our island, we’ve included a guide to simple Kuki Airani (Cook Islands Maori) phrases. Learn greetings like Kia Orana (“Hello”) and Ka Kite (“Goodbye”), or express your gratitude with Meitaki (“Thank you”). These words add an extra layer of meaning to your time here, bringing you closer to the heart of our culture.

Indulge in the tastes of the Cook Islands with recipes like the refreshing Ika Mata and our signature Pacific-inspired cocktails. These dishes are perfect for recreating the flavours of the islands and sharing them with loved ones during your festive celebrations.

As you plan your holiday, let Sharing Our Paradise with You inspire your perfect island escape. We wish you health, happiness, and the spirit of Kia Manuia this festive season. Whether you’re joining us in person or enjoying the magic of our paradise through our e-magazine, we are honoured to share the beauty of the Cook Islands with you.

