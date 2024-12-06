NZ Business Connect Kicks off the Holiday Spirit at Rua Resort for the 2024 Annual Hamilton Christmas Party

NZ Business Connect welcomed the festive season in style with its highly anticipated 2024 Annual Hamilton Christmas Party at the beautiful Rua Resort in Temple View. Members and guests gathered on December 3rd for an evening of celebration, networking, and holiday cheer.

The evening was filled with highlights, starting with homemade catering lovingly prepared by Colleen and her team from Rua Resort, whose warm hospitality set the perfect tone for the night. Newly appointed Chairman Jujhar Singh Randhawa delivered a heartfelt speech, expressing his gratitude to the NZ Business Connect community and sharing his vision for NZ Business Connect’s future.

NZ Business Connect team member, Fiona, added a musical touch to the festivities, with a stunning saxophone performance and led a delightful ukulele carol sing-along that had everyone join in and spread holiday cheer.

The evening also featured a Secret Santa gift exchange, which brought plenty of laughter and surprises. Members also came together in the spirit of giving by donating to NZ Business Connect’s chosen social giving charity, Women’s Refuge, making a meaningful impact on those in need during the holiday season, thank you.

Excitement was high for the evening’s competitions, with Lawrenson Group vouchers generously provided by MediaPA. Richard Harris from Body IQ NZ won a voucher from the Business Card Draw, Paul Tierney from Here 2 Care Charitable Trust won Best Hat/Accessory for his customised "Paul" Santa hat, and Isaac Whatnall from IClaw was the lucky recipient of a re-drawn Best Dressed prize, also earning a voucher and wine.

As the evening wound down, the room buzzed with gratitude and excitement for the year ahead. NZ Business Connect extends its heartfelt thanks to Colleen for hosting and catering for this joyous occasion and for all who made the event such a success. Here’s to a relaxing holiday season and a prosperous New Year – see you all in 2025!

