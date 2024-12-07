Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar is remaining below the 60 cent mark which is good for exports but difficult for importers. Brent Crude is around $71/barrel ranging from $70 to $75.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. Small cottage industries will not save the wool industry.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are steady to slightly firmer with good demand from the major buyers. The Chinese markets are also firming as their economy recovers. Lamb prices need to lift and should be nearer $9/kg

Dairy Prices. The g/DT lifted 1.2% on the Wednesday auction. WMP is getting close to $US4,000/tonne & its lift of 4.1% dragged the other commodities up. .Butter was down 5.2%.