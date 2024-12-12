Ongoing homicide investigation, Lake Hāwea

HAWEA FLAT

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Regan Boucher

Police are following positive lines of enquiry around the death of Invercargill woman Karen White, who was killed at her Lake Hāwea property on 8 March 2024.

We have confirmed the 60-year-old victim died as a result of injuries she sustained in a significant assault, and are speaking to a number of people who are assisting with enquiries.

Police are actively working to establish the circumstances that led to Mrs White’s death.

Yesterday (11 December 2024), Police were back at the homicide scene in Lake Hāwea with scientists from the ESR, completing further examinations in relation to areas of interest.

Police cannot go into any more details about the examination or what was located.

Police believe people in the community hold important information about Mrs White's murder and we encourage those people to come forward.

If you hold any information that could help, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240308/6198.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.