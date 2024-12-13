Group Lunches at Award-winning Indian Restaurant Great Spice Otumoetai: Bringing People Together

Great Spice Otumoetai is the go-to destination for group lunches, offering authentic Indian cuisine, warm hospitality, and over 20 years of culinary expertise. With a strong reputation built over six years, this local gem has become a favourite spot for gatherings of all kinds.

The lunch menu features a variety of dishes to please every palate, from hearty curries and fragrant biryanis to lighter options like wraps and salads. Whether it’s a workplace meeting, a social club get-together, or a casual catch-up with friends, Great Spice ensures a satisfying meal for everyone. The team is also happy to cater to dietary preferences, ensuring no guest is left out.

Owner Khem Chandra, who leads the team with decades of experience, takes pride in creating exceptional dining experiences. “At Great Spice Otumoetai, we don’t just serve food; we bring people together with flavours they’ll love in a welcoming atmosphere,” says Khem. “It’s a privilege to share my passion for authentic Indian cuisine with the community.”

With a modern and inviting interior, Great Spice creates the perfect setting for group lunches. Clean lines, tasteful décor, and soft lighting combine to create a comfortable yet vibrant space. The seating arrangements are thoughtfully designed to accommodate groups of varying sizes, making it easy to enjoy the meal and conversation without feeling cramped. The atmosphere strikes a perfect balance between lively energy and relaxation, making it an ideal place to gather with friends, family, or colleagues.

Convenient parking is another reason why Great Spice Otumoetai stands out as an easy choice for group lunches. With plenty of spaces available, diners can focus on enjoying their meal without the hassle of finding a spot.

While group lunches are a highlight, Great Spice Otumoetai also welcomes dinner bookings, offering an equally delightful experience in the evening.

For a group lunch that combines exceptional food, a welcoming atmosphere, and seamless service, book your table at Great Spice Otumoetai today. Call now and discover why this local favourite continues to impress!

Contact Great Spice:

07-570 2244

info@greatspicetauranga.co.nz

https://www.greatspicetauranga.co.nz/contact

https://www.facebook.com/GreatSpice/

Contact Phillip Quay:

Email: Phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Mobile: 027 458 7724

Website: www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz