Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The New Zealand dollar has eased slightly and is remaining below the 60 cent mark which is good for exports but difficult for importers. Brent Crude is around $74/barrel ranging from $70 to $75.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. The government is trying to talk the wool industry up. 2 bales of super-fine NZ wool sold at the Melbourne auction for $234/kg. Quality wool that goes to the Italian clothing industry!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are steady going into the Christmas slow-down with good demand from the major buyers. The Chinese markets are also firming as their economy recovers.

Dairy Prices. Synlait has upped its payout forecast to $10 to match Fonterra. The international dairy commodity market remains firm with a g/DT event this week that should continue to support the current payout predictions.