Enjoy the January School Holidays at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites , Auckland

The January school holidays provide an excellent opportunity for families to create memorable experiences, and Auckland offers a wealth of activities to entertain visitors of all ages. Best Western Newmarket, conveniently situated in one of the city’s most vibrant areas, serves as an ideal base for exploring these attractions while enjoying a relaxing summer break.

Located just minutes from Auckland’s iconic destinations, Best Western Newmarket offers modern, family-friendly accommodation designed to balance adventure and comfort. Families can spend their days discovering Auckland Zoo, exploring the interactive exhibits at the Auckland Museum, or cooling off at Mission Bay’s beach. For added thrills, a visit to one of Auckland’s water parks is a must.

The property’s spacious rooms, complete with kitchenettes, offer families the convenience of preparing their own meals and snacks. After a day filled with activities, guests can relax by the pool and start the next morning with a delightful breakfast buffet.

A Perfect Choice for Auckland Anniversary Weekend

As Auckland Anniversary Weekend approaches, Best Western Newmarket offers a welcoming retreat for those seeking a restful escape or a base for exploring the city’s offerings. This long weekend is an opportunity to enjoy Newmarket’s premier shopping, dining, and entertainment options, making it a prime destination for both locals and visitors.

The nearby Westfield Newmarket shopping centre features an array of designer boutiques and high-street favourites, while the area’s cafes and restaurants provide culinary delights for every preference. For outdoor enthusiasts, Cornwall Park and One Tree Hill are within easy reach, offering scenic walking tracks and picnic spots in lush surroundings.

With its ideal location and family-focused amenities, Best Western Newmarket is an excellent choice for the January holidays and Auckland Anniversary. Families and travellers are encouraged to book early to secure their stay and make the most of this special time in Auckland.

About Best Western Newmarket

Best Western Newmarket offers a range of well-appointed rooms designed to cater to the needs of every traveller. Guests can choose from studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartments, each featuring modern décor, plush bedding, and thoughtful amenities. All rooms are equipped with kitchenettes, flat-screen TVs with Sky channels, and free Wi-Fi, ensuring both comfort and convenience. With a focus on quality and service, Best Western Newmarket is the perfect choice for families, couples, and business travellers alike.

Contact Best Western Newmarket

info@abf.net.nz

0508 899 699

https://www.bestwesternnewmarket.co.nz

Contact Media PA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.mediapa.co.nz