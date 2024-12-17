Shakespeare Orthodontics Welcomes Gary Liu: A Skilled Orthodontic Assistant with Global Experience

AUCKLAND

Shakespeare Orthodontics is proud to welcome Gary Liu to our growing team of orthodontic professionals. Joining us in April 2024, Gary brings a wealth of expertise in dentistry and orthodontics, honed over a diverse and impressive career spanning multiple countries.

Originally trained as a general dentist in China, Gary’s passion for enhancing smiles and improving oral health led him to focus on orthodontics. His extensive hands-on experience and advanced technical skills make him a valuable addition to our practice.

Gary’s Expertise and Professional Journey

Advanced Orthodontic Technology:

Gary has an exceptional background in the use of cutting-edge orthodontic tools and techniques. He is experienced in 3D shaoral scanning using technologies such as Terios and Medit, as well as designing and manufacturing 3D models and aligners. His skillset includes:

Producing in-house aligners, whitening trays, and retainers

Designing and fabricating fixed retainer wires

Proficiency in 3D design software, including Meshmixer and 3D slicers

Laboratory and Clinical Expertise:

Over three years, Gary honed his orthodontic lab skills, specialising in treatments such as aligner production, night retainers, and orthodontic wire adjustments. His ability to merge laboratory precision with patient-focused care sets him apart as a versatile and reliable orthodontic assistant.

Early Dental Career and Foundational Skills:

Gary began his career as a general dentist, gaining a solid foundation in comprehensive patient care and treatment planning. His expertise extends to customer relationship management and treatment coordination, ensuring a seamless experience for patients.

Global Perspective:

Having worked across a variety of roles in dentistry and orthodontics, Gary combines technical expertise with a deep understanding of patient needs. This global experience enhances his ability to connect with clients and deliver exceptional results.

Adding Value to Shakespeare Orthodontics

Gary’s combination of technical skills and patient-focused care aligns perfectly with Shakespeare Orthodontics’ mission of providing state-of-the-art treatments and personalised service. His expertise in 3D technology and orthodontic lab work allows the practice to continue offering innovative solutions to patients.

“I am excited to bring my passion for orthodontics to Shakespeare Orthodontics,” Gary shared. “Helping patients achieve healthier, straighter smiles is incredibly rewarding, and I look forward to growing with this fantastic team.”

About Shakespeare Orthodontics

Shakespeare Orthodontics is one of Auckland's leading providers of orthodontic care, with four clinics across the city. Dedicated to delivering exceptional service through advanced technology and a compassionate approach, our team strives to create confident smiles that transform lives.