7 Common Summer Soil Problems and How to Solve Them: Leading Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram Shares Expert Tips

Summer brings sunshine, barbecues, and beach days – but for farmers and gardeners, it also brings a host of soil-related headaches. Dr Gordon Rajendram, an agricultural expert with a flair for solving soil dilemmas, explains the seven most common summer soil problems and how to tackle them with a bit of wit and wisdom.

1. Soil Compaction

The summer heat can turn soil into something resembling concrete. Over-grazing or heavy machinery exacerbates this issue. Introducing deep-rooted cover crops like lucerne can break up compacted layers naturally. Research shows that soil aeration through biological methods, such as deep-rooted plants improves soil structure and water infiltration, which is critical in avoiding compaction during the dry summer months.

2. Waterlogging

Summer storms can saturate the soil, reducing oxygen availability to roots. The article by Cameron et al. (2007) highlights that waterlogged soils increase denitrification losses, harming soil nitrogen balance. Installing mole drains or creating raised beds can prevent prolonged waterlogging and protect crops from stress.

3. Salinity

Excessive irrigation and high evaporation rates can cause salts to accumulate, damaging plants. Saline soils reduce the availability of water to crops. Flushing salts with good-quality water or growing salt-tolerant crops like barley can mitigate salinity until soil conditions improve.

4. Nutrient Leaching

Summer rains can wash away essential nutrients like nitrogen, a major concern highlighted in Cameron et al.’s research. Nitrate leaching not only depletes soil fertility but also contributes to groundwater contamination. Using slow-release fertilisers or applying nitrogen in smaller, frequent doses can minimise leaching. Incorporating cover crops or organic matter also improves nitrogen retention.

5. Crusting

Soil crusting occurs when rain compacts surface soil, reducing water infiltration and seedling emergence. A fine layer of mulch can protect the soil and keep it cooler, enhancing germination success rates.

6. Weeds

Weeds thrive in disturbed or nutrient-rich soils, often outcompeting crops for water and nutrients. Maintaining healthy soil structure and promptly removing weeds before they seed are vital.

7. Heat Stress

Heatwaves dry out soil, leading to reduced microbial activity and moisture levels. According to Cameron et al., maintaining soil organic matter is key to improving water retention and providing a buffer against temperature extremes. Shade cloths, mulch, and regular irrigation can keep the soil and plants cooler.

“Summer soil challenges might seem overwhelming, but with the right strategies, they can be managed effectively,” says Dr Gordon Rajendram.

Dr Rajendram’s solutions combine practical advice with a touch of humour, ensuring farmers and gardeners can enjoy their summer with healthy, thriving soil. By addressing these common issues with actionable steps, he proves that even under the blazing summer sun, soil problems don’t have to stick.

Cited Source: Cameron, K. C., Di, H. J., & Moir, J. L. (2007). Nitrogen losses from the soil/plant system: A review. New Zealand Journal of Agricultural Research, 50(2), 349-359.

