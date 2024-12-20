Police bust drug rehab centres, firearms seized

AUCKLAND

Police have busted two drug rehab facilities on the North Shore where a number of firearms and drugs have been seized.

This morning Waitematā Police with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad, executed search warrants at two drug rehabilitation facilities as part of an ongoing investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams, of Waitematā CIB, says during the search of one of the addresses Police located an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle.

We have also found a lever actioned rifle, pistol with a silencer attached, numerous assorted ammunitions, an estimated 2kg of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and other items.

“It was also noted that controlled drugs had been or had attempted to have been, flushed down the toilet.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says two men, aged 37 and 35, were arrested and charged with offences relating to the supply and distribution of methamphetamine, along with offences under the Arms Act.

“One of the males is a patched gang member and the other has several links to gangs.

“The investigation remains ongoing and further arrests and charges are likely.”

The pair are due to appear in North Shore District Court tomorrow.

Police are limited in providing further comment as the matter is now before the courts.