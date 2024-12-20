Building Dreams Together: Welcoming Janeen Walker from Pragma Homes Hamilton to NZ Business Connect

NZ Business Connect is excited to welcome Janeen Walker, representing Pragma Homes Hamilton, as the network’s newest member. With a commitment to affordability, sustainability, and community, Pragma Homes is redefining homeownership and investment opportunities in the Waikato region.

Pragma Homes specialises in buying and building bespoke sections, and delivering high-quality, affordable homes that cater to diverse needs. Whether you’re a first-time homeowner, an experienced investor, or simply looking for your dream home, their transparent and fixed-price contracts make planning and budgeting stress-free.

What truly sets Pragma Homes apart is its suite of industry-leading guarantees. Each build comes with a Fixed Price Guarantee, so you can budget with certainty, a Full Turnkey Guarantee for seamless move-in readiness, and a Home Completion Guarantee, ensuring your house is delivered on time and in perfect condition. Additionally, their clients enjoy a One-Year Maintenance Guarantee and a Ten-Year Structural Guarantee, providing peace of mind.

As a family-owned business, Pragma Homes takes pride in its deep local roots and dedication to fostering growth in Hamilton. Their tailored approach simplifies the home-buying process, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience. With a focus on new growth areas, Pragma contributes significantly to Hamilton’s development while maintaining an unwavering commitment to superior quality.

Pragma Homes’ core values extend beyond construction. The company actively supports local communities through sponsorships and initiatives, including the Waikato Special Children’s Christmas Party, the Nesian Festival, and Pink Ribbon events. This commitment reflects their belief in giving back and improving the lives of Hamilton residents.

Janeen Walker embodies the ethos of Pragma Homes, advocating for sustainable, community-focused development and exceptional customer service. She is passionate about helping clients realise their property goals, through homeownership or real estate investment.

Whether you want to create an investment portfolio or build your forever home, take the first step today and reach out to Janeen at Pragma Homes to open doors to rewarding opportunities.

Contact Janeen Walker at Pragma Homes

021 711 852

janeen.walker@pragma.co.nz

www.pragmahomes.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz