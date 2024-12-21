Sweet season for kiwifruit exports

Kiwifruit exports were valued at $3.5 billion for the 2024 season, according to data released by Stats NZ today.



The value of kiwifruit exports in the 2024 season has increased by $1 billion (44 percent), compared with 2023. The kiwifruit season is typically from March to November.



Gold kiwifruit tend to have a higher unit price than green.



“While the prices for kiwifruit remained relatively stable, the volume of kiwifruit produced this season has driven the overall increase in exports,” international accounts spokesperson Viki Ward said.



“This is a great recovery for the industry after last year’s weather events, and a return to historic highs.”