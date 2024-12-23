Landlords: Avoid Holiday Season Pitfalls

The holiday season can present unique challenges for landlords. To help you navigate potential pitfalls, here are some key considerations:

Be aware of extended service periods for notices served during the holiday season (Dec 23rd - Jan 3rd). Email is the safest option for timely service. Holiday Absence: If you're a private landlord going away for more than 21 days, appoint a representative to manage your property to avoid fines.

