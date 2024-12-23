infonews.co.nz
Landlords: Avoid Holiday Season Pitfalls

Monday 23 December 2024, 9:31PM

The holiday season can present unique challenges for landlords. To help you navigate potential pitfalls, here are some key considerations: 

  • Notice Service Delays: Be aware of extended service periods for notices served during the holiday season (Dec 23rd - Jan 3rd). Email is the safest option for timely service.
  • Holiday Absence: If you're a private landlord going away for more than 21 days, appoint a representative to manage your property to avoid fines.
  • Email is Key: Use email for faster notice delivery to avoid delays.
  • Crockers' Advice: Utilize email for notices and consider engaging a property manager to simplify holiday management.

Read the full article here: How Landlords Can Avoid Delays and Fines This Holiday Season

 