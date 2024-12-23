Landlords: Avoid Holiday Season Pitfalls
Monday 23 December 2024
By News Online
The holiday season can present unique challenges for landlords. To help you navigate potential pitfalls, here are some key considerations:
- Notice Service Delays: Be aware of extended service periods for notices served during the holiday season (Dec 23rd - Jan 3rd). Email is the safest option for timely service.
- Holiday Absence: If you're a private landlord going away for more than 21 days, appoint a representative to manage your property to avoid fines.
- Email is Key: Use email for faster notice delivery to avoid delays.
- Crockers' Advice: Utilize email for notices and consider engaging a property manager to simplify holiday management.
Read the full article here: How Landlords Can Avoid Delays and Fines This Holiday Season