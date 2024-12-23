Body Corporate Insurance Coverage

When you own a unit in a body corporate, understanding your insurance coverage is crucial. While body corporate levies contribute to insurance, it's important to know what's included and what's not.

Individual unit owners are responsible for their own contents insurance. Body Corporate Specific Insurance: Essential for the unique needs of multi-owner complexes, such as protection for committee members.

Essential for the unique needs of multi-owner complexes, such as protection for committee members. Crockers' Orion Insurance: A market-leading insurance package designed specifically for body corporate property owners.

Read the full article here: What’s Covered by Body Corporate Insurance?