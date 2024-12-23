infonews.co.nz
Body Corporate Insurance Coverage

News Online

Monday 23 December 2024, 9:35PM

By News Online

When you own a unit in a body corporate, understanding your insurance coverage is crucial. While body corporate levies contribute to insurance, it's important to know what's included and what's not.

  • Body Corporate Insurance Coverage: Covers the building structure, common areas, and shared facilities.
  • Unit Owner Responsibility: Individual unit owners are responsible for their own contents insurance.
  • Body Corporate Specific Insurance: Essential for the unique needs of multi-owner complexes, such as protection for committee members.
  • Crockers' Orion Insurance: A market-leading insurance package designed specifically for body corporate property owners.

