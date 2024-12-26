Sisters in Country (Jodi Vaughan & Aly Cook) Touring in January with Marian Burns
Thursday 26 December 2024, 11:30AM
By Aly Cook
92 views
Sisters in Country Hit the Road with special guest Marian Burns in January.
Join Jodi Vaughan, the iconic star of the 1980s TV show “That’s Country,” 2024 Benny Award winner and 2024 Hands of Fame recipient at the Gold Guitars. Along Aly Cook, an award-winning songwriter and ARIA & NZ Charting recording artist, as they bring their soulful brand of country music to Taranaki, Otaki & Upper Hutt. This dynamic duo ‘Sisters in Country’, along with their special guest, the extraordinary fiddle player Marian Burns, will take you on a nostalgic journey through classic country tunes and original songs wrapped in a fun performance.
Sisters in Country’s album hit the #1 slot on the official New Zealand album charts in 2024, with the album now featuring on the Air NZ Inflight program. They have enjoyed a lot of airplay and chart success at radio in Australia with multiply #1 hits.
Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of live country music, full of rich female harmonies and some hottest fiddle playing you’ll see. A fun packed night, plus
Wendy Thornton will join them on stage for the New Plymouth’s matinee show. So 4 wonderful women on stage there!
Sisters in Country kick off their Jan at the Wairarapa Country Music Festival with special guest Wendy Thornton
Tickets are here Wairarapa Music in the Country 2025 - Featherston - Eventfinda
Then 2 weeks later Sister head of to Upper Hutt, Otaki and New Plymouth
Sisters in County Mini Tour
Upper Hutt Cossie - Friday 24th of January at 7.30pm
Sisters in Country with Jodi Vaughan Aly Cook & Marian Burns - Upper Hutt - Eventfinda
Or buy tickets at the Upper Hutt Cossie
Otaki Districts RSA & Community Club - Saturday 25th of January at 7.30pm
Sisters in Country with Jodi Vaughan Aly Cook & Marian Burns - Ōtaki - Eventfinda
Or buy tickets at the Otaki Districts RSA & Community Club
New Plymouth Club on Sunday 26th of January at 3.00pm
Sisters in Country with Jodi Vaughan Aly Cook & Marian Burns - New Plymouth - Eventfinda
Or buy tickets at the New Plymouth Isite
Special CD and Ticketing Packages are available at
Tasman Music - Sisters in Country Tickets and CD Deal
ALSO JUST ANNOUNCED Sisters in Country will join the NZ Highwaymen for a special show in GORE at the Bayleys Tussock Festival
Tickets are here https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2025/may/tussock-nz-highwaymen
For interviews contact alycookpr@gmail.com