Sisters in Country (Jodi Vaughan & Aly Cook) Touring in January with Marian Burns

Sisters in Country Hit the Road with special guest Marian Burns in January.

Join Jodi Vaughan, the iconic star of the 1980s TV show “That’s Country,” 2024 Benny Award winner and 2024 Hands of Fame recipient at the Gold Guitars. Along Aly Cook, an award-winning songwriter and ARIA & NZ Charting recording artist, as they bring their soulful brand of country music to Taranaki, Otaki & Upper Hutt. This dynamic duo ‘Sisters in Country’, along with their special guest, the extraordinary fiddle player Marian Burns, will take you on a nostalgic journey through classic country tunes and original songs wrapped in a fun performance.

Sisters in Country’s album hit the #1 slot on the official New Zealand album charts in 2024, with the album now featuring on the Air NZ Inflight program. They have enjoyed a lot of airplay and chart success at radio in Australia with multiply #1 hits.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of live country music, full of rich female harmonies and some hottest fiddle playing you’ll see. A fun packed night, plus

Wendy Thornton will join them on stage for the New Plymouth’s matinee show. So 4 wonderful women on stage there!



Sisters in Country kick off their Jan at the Wairarapa Country Music Festival with special guest Wendy Thornton

Then 2 weeks later Sister head of to Upper Hutt, Otaki and New Plymouth

Sisters in County Mini Tour



Upper Hutt Cossie - Friday 24th of January at 7.30pm

Otaki Districts RSA & Community Club - Saturday 25th of January at 7.30pm

New Plymouth Club on Sunday 26th of January at 3.00pm

Special CD and Ticketing Packages are available at

ALSO JUST ANNOUNCED Sisters in Country will join the NZ Highwaymen for a special show in GORE at the Bayleys Tussock Festival

For interviews contact alycookpr@gmail.com