Police remind hikers to take safety precautions following Wairere Falls rescue

MATAMATA

Police are reminding outdoor enthusiasts how to keep safe when out hiking the trails this summer, following a rescue at Wairere Falls near Matamata.

A hiker was forced to spend overnight and most of the following day in the bush after he became separated from his group of friends while walking the North South track on Boxing Day, 26 December.

The group noticed the man was missing when they made it to the Te Okioki Hut they had planned to stay at that night.

They camped overnight before continuing on and raising the alarm once they got into cellphone reception.

The 35-year-old man attempted to walk out of the location early on the 27th, and once he got cellphone reception he also called Police.

Police contacted the local LandSAR volunteers from Te Aroha and Paeroa, who deployed teams from the north and south to get to the lost person.

The hiker had run out of water and was fatigued.



The Thames LandSAR group supported the operation from afar, assisting with radio and placing a repeater at the top of Wairere Falls to ensure communication could be maintained.

A LandSAR dog handler was also deployed to assist.



At about 7pm on 27 December, the man was located and given food and drink.



After a small rest, the LandSAR team assisted walking the man out to farmland.

Due to the remote location of where the man was, the rescue took approximately six hours.



Police would like to thank volunteers who located and assisted the hiker to safety, following which his grateful family shouted the LandSAR volunteers some pizzas.



Sergeant Mark Harrison said this is a timely reminder for those planning to set out for a walk or hike.



It is essential that those planning on going for a hike to pack extra food and water, stick close to your group, and carry a Personal Locator Beacon which you can activate to assist if you get lost and can’t find your way out.

While a cellphone with sufficient battery is also essential, you can’t always rely on having reception.



If you’re walking in the bush, please follow the five simple steps of the Land Safety Code:



1.

Choose the right trip for you.

Learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it.



2.

Understand the weather.

It can change fast.

Check the forecast and change your plans if needed.



3.

Pack warm clothes and extra food.

Prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out.



4.

Share your plans and take ways to get help.

Telling a trusted person your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life.

Leave a date and time to raise the alarm if you haven't returned.

Send this information to a trusted person directly.



5.

Take care of yourself and each other.

Eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.