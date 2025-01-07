Bridging IT and Digital Marketing: The Marketplace New Zealand Founder Henk Joins NZ Business Connect

NZ Business Connect is proud to welcome Henk, the founder of The Marketplace New Zealand, a dynamic business dedicated to blending IT expertise with digital marketing innovation. Based in Hamilton, The Marketplace New Zealand is revolutionising how companies in Tauranga, Auckland, and beyond achieve success online and in their day-to-day operations.

Henk’s journey to creating The Marketplace New Zealand is rooted in over 20 years of experience in IT and digital marketing. As a computer systems analyst, network engineer, and IT consultant, Henk witnessed firsthand the struggles many businesses faced in managing their IT infrastructure while trying to thrive in the digital landscape. This inspired him to establish The Marketplace New Zealand in 2023, a company designed to bridge the gap between technology and marketing.

At The Marketplace New Zealand, Henk combines his technical expertise with creative strategies to offer a range of tailored solutions. From crafting responsive, SEO-friendly websites to troubleshooting complex IT issues, The Marketplace New Zealand provides businesses with the tools they need to succeed. Henk’s unique offerings include Google My Business optimisation, streamlined eCommerce solutions, and professional photography and video content, including drone and 360-degree visuals. These services enhance online presence and attract customers while ensuring IT systems remain secure and efficient.

The Marketplace New Zealand specialises in serving small to medium-sized businesses, tradespeople, startups, and local companies seeking cost-effective, integrated solutions. Henk’s deep technical knowledge sets The Marketplace New Zealand apart, offering clients a one-stop shop for IT and marketing needs. Whether it’s on-site support in Hamilton or remote assistance for businesses in Tauranga and Auckland, Henk’s dedication to empowering his clients shines through.

Join us in welcoming Henk and The Marketplace New Zealand to the NZ Business Connect community. With a commitment to integrity, innovation, and empowerment, The Marketplace New Zealand is ready to help businesses navigate the ever-changing digital and technological landscape.

Contact Henk at The Marketplace New Zealand

022 681 3948

henk@themarketplace.co.nz

www.themarketplace.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

nzbusinessconnect.co.nz