Discover Auckland's Exciting Events with Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites: January to March 2025

Auckland is set to dazzle with a fantastic line-up of events from January to March 2025.

January 2025

Luke Combs at Eden Park: On 17th January, country music sensation Luke Combs will perform at Eden Park, promising an electrifying evening of hits.

Sail GP: From 18th to 19th January, experience the adrenaline of high-speed sailing as the world’s best sailors compete on Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour.

Auckland International Buskers Festival: From 24th to 27th January, world-class street performers will bring laughter and excitement to Auckland’s streets with acrobatics, comedy, and more.

Auckland Gin Festival: Taking place from 31st January to 2nd February, gin lovers can savour an array of craft gins and learn from experts in this exciting festival.

February 2025

Sculpture in the Gardens: Running until 2nd March at the Auckland Botanic Gardens, this beautiful outdoor exhibition is perfect for a relaxing day out among inspiring sculptures.

Oceania Badminton Championships: From 10th to 16th February, witness top-tier badminton action at the Harcourts Cooper & Co Badminton North Harbour Centre.

Drake – The Anita Max Win Tour: On 28th February, Spark Arena will host the iconic artist Drake for an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

March 2025

Autumn Gift & Homeware Fair 2025: From 2nd to 4th March at the Auckland Showgrounds, this event showcases the latest in gifts and homeware trends, perfect for shoppers and design enthusiasts alike.

Round the Bays: Join thousands of participants on 2nd March in one of New Zealand’s largest fun runs, offering scenic views along Auckland’s waterfront.

Check with event organisers for ticket availability and updates, as schedules are subject to change.

