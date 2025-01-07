infonews.co.nz
Discover Auckland's Exciting Events with Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites: January to March 2025

Media PA

Tuesday 7 January 2025, 1:10PM

By Media PA

Auckland is set to dazzle with a fantastic line-up of events from January to March 2025, and Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites is the ideal place to stay while exploring all the city has to offer. Conveniently located, the hotel provides a comfortable retreat after a day filled with art, music, and cultural experiences.

January 2025

  • Luke Combs at Eden Park: On 17th January, country music sensation Luke Combs will perform at Eden Park, promising an electrifying evening of hits.
  • Sail GP: From 18th to 19th January, experience the adrenaline of high-speed sailing as the world’s best sailors compete on Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour.
  • Auckland International Buskers Festival: From 24th to 27th January, world-class street performers will bring laughter and excitement to Auckland’s streets with acrobatics, comedy, and more.
  • Auckland Gin Festival: Taking place from 31st January to 2nd February, gin lovers can savour an array of craft gins and learn from experts in this exciting festival.

February 2025

  • Sculpture in the Gardens: Running until 2nd March at the Auckland Botanic Gardens, this beautiful outdoor exhibition is perfect for a relaxing day out among inspiring sculptures.
  • Oceania Badminton Championships: From 10th to 16th February, witness top-tier badminton action at the Harcourts Cooper & Co Badminton North Harbour Centre.
  • Drake – The Anita Max Win Tour: On 28th February, Spark Arena will host the iconic artist Drake for an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

March 2025

  • Autumn Gift & Homeware Fair 2025: From 2nd to 4th March at the Auckland Showgrounds, this event showcases the latest in gifts and homeware trends, perfect for shoppers and design enthusiasts alike.
  • Round the Bays: Join thousands of participants on 2nd March in one of New Zealand’s largest fun runs, offering scenic views along Auckland’s waterfront.

Stay at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites
When visiting Auckland for these incredible events, make Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites your home base. Enjoy modern amenities, excellent service, and easy access to all the city’s highlights, ensuring a memorable and relaxing stay.

Check with event organisers for ticket availability and updates, as schedules are subject to change.

