Funeral for Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming confirmed

NELSON

Beloved police officer, Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming will be farewelled with a special funeral service to be held at 1pm on Thursday 16 January at the Trafalgar Centre in Nelson.

With the blessing of her family the funeral service for Senior Sergeant Fleming will be conducted with full Police honours.

The 38-year veteran died after she and a colleague were struck by a vehicle in central Nelson in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Senior Sergeant Fleming’s family has been overwhelmed by the love and support they have received from the Nelson community and across New Zealand and they are very grateful.

They have agreed to share her farewell with our communities and as such it will be live streamed.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers says that Police is honoured to be able to offer a Police funeral for Senior Sergeant Fleming.

“This is something I wish we didn’t have to plan for, but I am grateful to Lyn’s family for allowing her Police family to be an integral part of her final farewell.

“Lyn has made the ultimate sacrifice as a police officer, so it is appropriate we honour her with a formal Police funeral.

My staff have already commenced planning with Lyn’s family, and I want to ensure we are able to support Lyn’s family in providing a fitting tribute for her.”

Senior Sergeant Fleming’s Police funeral will include a motorcade, honour guard, Police piper, and flag presentation to her family.

The funeral will be attended by family, friends, the Police community, and invited guests.

Senior Sergeant Fleming’s funeral service will be available to view live on the Police website police.govt.nz

Tasman District Commander, Superintendent Tracey Thompson says that local police are hurting, but have been buoyed by messages of support.

“I want to acknowledge the overwhelming response that we’ve had from our community and from around the country.

The expressions of grief and condolence and offers of support help give us strength.

It’s a reminder, in these sad times, of the reason that we come to work everyday – to serve our communities and work to keep everyone safe.”

Police staff from other districts are providing relief support for Tasman District to allow local staff to attend the funeral.