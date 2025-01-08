NZ Business Connect Welcomes Transformational Coach and Author Mikal Nielsen

We are very pleased to introduce Mikal Nielsen as the newest member of NZ Business Connect. Mikal, a transformational coach and author, joins the network with incredible experience in helping individuals and businesses unlock their true potential.

Mikal’s journey began with a profound transformational experience at the age of 27, which ignited his passion for personal and spiritual growth. Leaving behind a corporate career in Denmark, Mikal embarked on a global journey, eventually settling in New Zealand. Over the past 16 years, he has focused on coaching business owners, leaders, and teams, helping them shift from traditional time management to self-management. This evolved into the creation of ‘Life Time Systems’ and now his new book.

Time Management: A Complete Waste of Time offers a refreshing escape in a world obsessed with squeezing productivity from every second. This book is not just a read; it’s an experience—an invitation to revolutionise your approach to life, work, and personal peace.

Traditional “time management” systems often promise efficiency and productivity but deliver stress and procrastination. Mikal challenges the idea of conventional time management, revealing it as a path that leads to dissatisfaction. Instead, he introduces a transformative framework that shifts focus from clock-watching to prioritising what truly matters—your values, your peace, and your inner well-being.

Through engaging stories, practical advice, and proven strategies, Mikal guides readers to redefine their relationship with time. Imagine ending each day fulfilled, not because you chased the clock, but because you lived true to what’s most important. A free Action Guide with practical steps, illustrations, and forms is included for easy implementation.

Testimonials from leaders and entrepreneurs who have embraced Mikal’s methods highlight his impact:

“What a game-changing experience Mikal’s coaching has been! I was struggling with my life direction and feeling a bit lost. Mikal helped me reconnect to my true essence and start believing in myself more.” — Lloyd Shand, business owner, hospitality industry

“Working with you has made a tremendous difference to my wellbeing and my work performance. Some of the benefits for my team include improved communication, better productivity, and elevated culture.” — Bruce Larsen, MD and co-owner, Sawmilling

Alongside his book, Mikal offers one-on-one and group coaching, catering to business owners, leaders, and individuals seeking focus and balance. Mikal’s personalised coaching programs are designed to foster deep, transformational change.

Join us in welcoming Mikal Nielsen to the NZ Business Connect community and start your transformation with him today. Your most valuable asset isn’t your time—it’s your life.

Contact Mikal Nielsen

info@mikal.nz

www.mikal.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz