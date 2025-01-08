JAE Group Wins Gold for Home Maintenance in 2025 Quality Service Awards!

Not many companies can say they've been in more Kiwi homes and businesses than they haven’t, but JAE Group would certainly come close.

After 57 years of dedicated service to New Zealanders, JAE has won the new Reader’s Digest 2025 Quality Service award for Home Maintenance, a testament to their ongoing commitment to excellence, trust, and service quality.

This award reflects the choice of New Zealanders who, year after year, place their trust in JAE to care for their homes. Read More about JAE Services