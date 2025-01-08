'The Bough', a poem by Leon Aarts

By Leon Aarts

I set my sights on the Sycamore Tree

atop where the crickets unite

in tune

The sun stretches its rays though the foliage

warming me, on a cold spring day

I lie, on the cool grass covered

with the morning dew

Looking skyward

thinking of nothing,

but You

I dream

of my future and

I reflect on my past

At times

so sad and blue

I wish, for a crystal ball

maybe

making it easier

to see things through?

When the times get tough

The tough getting going

When Life gets rough

I am thankful

I have You