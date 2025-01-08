'The Bough', a poem by Leon Aarts
Wednesday 8 January 2025, 9:51PM
By Leon Aarts
49 views
I set my sights on the Sycamore Tree
atop where the crickets unite
in tune
The sun stretches its rays though the foliage
warming me, on a cold spring day
I lie, on the cool grass covered
with the morning dew
Looking skyward
thinking of nothing,
but You
I dream
of my future and
I reflect on my past
At times
so sad and blue
I wish, for a crystal ball
maybe
making it easier
to see things through?
When the times get tough
The tough getting going
When Life gets rough
I am thankful
I have You