'Mess' a Poem by Leon Aarts

Leon Aarts

Wednesday 8 January 2025, 10:35PM

By Leon Aarts

Don't read much

about literature

Don't listen to Classical

a great deal

Don't mix with intellectuals, as I know few

Don't swim

with Dolphins or Seals

 

Can't see the Truth in Lies

Can't feel the same as you do

Can't fathom Modern thinking

Don't sink to the depths some do

 

Won't listen to government propaganda

Won't hear, want they want to say

Won't ever rule out Freedom of Speech

Don't want to pay and pay

 

Didn't wish for all of this..alike some of you

Didn't plan this deadpan strategy

Was unaware of their hidden knowledge

Didn't expect any apology

 

Wouldn't want Greed

Wouldn't want Hate

Wouldn't want Wars

Wouldn't wish

This state we are in

 

Would you believe all this?

Wouldn't, surely unless it was true

Can't, cannot, understand why? 

They, created, All this Mess

 

 

 