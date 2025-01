No Time for this

No Time for that

No Time!

No fun, no Games

No mucking around

No! This has to be done.

No Time to waste, No Time

Yes, Time for this

Yes, Time for that

Yes, Time all the Time.

Yes,to fun and yes, to games

Yes, to Later On

Yes, yes, there's Time for that.

Yes, go find the Time, all the Time.