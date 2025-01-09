infonews.co.nz
INDEX
NEWS

'The Call' a Poem by Leon Aarts (1982)

Leon Aarts

Thursday 9 January 2025, 12:46AM

By Leon Aarts

43 views

So,

this is the life of past generations?

Hello

long lost relative

Do you, still require the sins of this deceptive age

of Imagery,

Not reality? 

 

Yes.

The boundless beauties of this plastic age

bubbling so fiercely

in the pool of this universal domain

 

Still,

the piercing howl of sirens

sends us into brooding

the telephone Jumps

into the hands of the receiver

Speechless and numbed into a dream

No!

a nightmare of horrorful sequences

Each, leading to nowhere

 