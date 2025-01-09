'The Call' a Poem by Leon Aarts (1982)
Thursday 9 January 2025, 12:46AM
By Leon Aarts
So,
this is the life of past generations?
Hello
long lost relative
Do you, still require the sins of this deceptive age
of Imagery,
Not reality?
Yes.
The boundless beauties of this plastic age
bubbling so fiercely
in the pool of this universal domain
Still,
the piercing howl of sirens
sends us into brooding
the telephone Jumps
into the hands of the receiver
Speechless and numbed into a dream
No!
a nightmare of horrorful sequences
Each, leading to nowhere