Bethells Beach Cottages, Boutique Auckland Accommodation: A Haven of Sustainability by the Sea

By Fiona Stephen

Nestled amidst the rugged beauty of Bethells Beach, Bethells Beach Cottages offers more than a serene coastal retreat—it’s a shining example of sustainable living. Owners Trude and John have infused their love for the environment into every aspect of their operations, ensuring that guests can enjoy the natural wonders of the area while contributing to its preservation.

A standout initiative is Trude’s remarkable commitment to reforestation. Over the years, she has personally given away more than 6,700 pōhutukawa seedlings, helping to restore native flora to the coastline. This effort not only enhances the natural beauty of the area but also strengthens its ecosystem, providing habitats for native birds and protecting against erosion. Guests are often inspired by this initiative, with some taking seedlings home to plant, carrying a piece of Bethells Beach's spirit with them.

The cottages themselves reflect a dedication to sustainable practices. Recycling and composting are integral to their operations, significantly reducing waste. Organic kitchen scraps are transformed into nutrient-rich compost, which supports the thriving gardens on the property. These gardens, in turn, offer seasonal produce, creating a sustainable loop that minimises their environmental footprint.

Even the small details reflect a thoughtful approach to sustainability. Pine cones collected from the property are repurposed as natural fire starters, reducing the need for chemical alternatives. Guests love this charming and eco-friendly touch, which ties into the cottages’ rustic, nature-inspired ethos. Water conservation is another priority, with rainwater collection systems ensuring responsible use of this precious resource.

Beyond the cottages, Bethells Beach Cottages actively encourages guests to connect with nature responsibly. Visitors can enjoy walking tracks, explore the beach, or learn about the local flora and fauna. Trude and John are always happy to share their knowledge of sustainable living, inspiring others to adopt similar practices in their daily lives.

For those seeking a restorative escape, Bethells Beach Cottages offers not just tranquillity but the chance to be part of something meaningful. By staying here, guests contribute to a legacy of conservation, ensuring that the beauty of Bethells Beach is preserved for generations to come.

Contact Bethells Beach Cottages

+64 9 810 9581

info@bethellsbeach.com

www.bethellsbeach.com

