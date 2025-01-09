Adventure-Filled School Holidays at The Cardrona Horse Treks & 4x4 ATVs

Looking for an unforgettable experience for your little adventurers these school holidays? The Cardrona Horse Treks and 4x4 ATVs have you covered! Our exciting kiddie-friendly quad bike tours and horse treks promise fun for the whole family amidst stunning mountain landscapes.

The Gold Discovery Trail

Perfect for first-time riders, this horse trek welcomes kids aged 5 years and up. With little saddles designed especially for young children and the option to have them led by a guide horse, safety and comfort are guaranteed. Before setting off, our team provides a horse-riding demonstration and one-on-one lesson, ensuring everyone feels confident and ready.

This gentle trek takes you across rivers and through picturesque mountain scenery, making for a truly magical experience. At the end of the ride, kids will delight in feeding their horses a bucket of treats—a lovely way to bond with their new four-legged friend. To capture these cherished moments, an optional photo package is available for purchase.

Allow for 2 hours.

The River Run Quad Bike Tour

For families seeking an adrenaline-packed adventure, our one-hour private quad bike tour is a must! Kids aged 6 years and up can self-drive, starting on our practice paddock before heading out on the farm. With safety as our top priority, a full briefing and assisted training are provided to ensure everyone feels secure.

Younger children or those who prefer to sit back and enjoy the ride can join in one of our off-road buggies. We cater to all comfort and experience levels, making this adventure perfect for families. Highlights include splashing through muddy tracks, spotting farm animals, and taking in breathtaking mountain views. The muddiest rider wins bragging rights!

Allow for 1 hour.

Mix and Match Adventures

For an ultimate day out, combine horse treks, quad bikes, or buggies for a customised family experience. With activities tailored to all ages and interests, The Cardrona promises lasting memories for your school holiday adventures.

“Our goal is to give families a chance to explore the stunning Cardrona Valley while creating memories together,” says Kel, the owner. “Whether it’s your child’s first horse ride or their first go on a quad bike, we’ll make sure it’s an experience they’ll never forget!”

