Better Property Management Hamilton & Waikato: Guiding Landlords and Tenants Through the Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2024

WAIKATO

Hamilton, New Zealand – January 10, 2025 – Better Property Management Hamilton & Waikato, a leading property management company in Hamilton, is committed to assisting landlords and tenants in navigating the significant changes introduced by the Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2024.

The Act, which received Royal Assent on December 17, 2024, brings forth several key updates set to roll out throughout 2025, impacting both landlords and tenants across New Zealand.

Key Changes Effective from January 30, 2025:

Reinstatement of No-Cause Terminations: Landlords can now end periodic tenancies with a 90-day notice without providing a specific reason. Additionally, 42-day notices are permissible under certain conditions, such as the landlord or their family needing to occupy the property, or the property being sold with vacant possession.

Shortened Notice Periods for Tenants: Tenants are now required to provide only 21 days' notice to terminate a periodic tenancy, reduced from the previous 28 days.

Fixed-Term Tenancies: Fixed-term tenancies will no longer automatically convert to periodic tenancies upon expiration. Either party must give notice between 90 and 21 days before the term ends, without needing to provide a reason.

Upcoming Changes:

Pet Consent and Pet Bonds: Expected to take effect in late 2025, tenants will be required to obtain written consent to keep pets, which landlords can only refuse on reasonable grounds. Landlords may also charge a pet bond of up to two weeks' rent in addition to the standard bond.

Better Property Management Hamilton & Waikato is dedicated to ensuring that all clients are well-informed and prepared for these legislative changes.

For more detailed information on the Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2024 and its implications for landlords check out our blog on the topic. Residential Tenancies Ammendment Act 2024

About Better Property Management Hamilton & Waikato:

Better Property Management Hamilton & Waikato is a premier property management company in Hamilton, dedicated to providing exceptional services to landlords and tenants. With a focus on professionalism and compliance, the company ensures that properties are managed efficiently and in accordance with the latest legislative requirements.