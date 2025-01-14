National Championships Underway in Unusually Small West Coast Conditions

Two days of action at the 2025 National Surfing Championships presented by Toi Foundation has seen several divisions contested through to the finals stage setting up an important third day of action.



The swell is expected to build slightly during the middle of the week which will be welcomed by participants across the board after two days of small 0.5m waves at Back Beach, south of New Plymouth. Good surface conditions and sand banks at Back Beach have allowed for some good surfing to kick off the 62nd edition of the event.



The senior divisions from Over 30s through to Over 70s for men and women will have their finals contested on day three along with the finals for the longboard, standup paddleboard and bodyboard who enter the water for the first time on Tuesday.



Three New Zealand representatives from 2024 have advanced through to the finals in an attempt to defend their titles and secure national selection for 2025.



Reuben Woods (Papamoa) has advanced to the final of both the Over 30s and Over 40s and steers down the barrel of a big Tuesday of action. Woods will revive his rivalry with local surfer Jared Hancox in the Over 40s Division and the two surfers will face off against Thomas Kibblewhite (Orewa) and Hayden Brain, formerly of Christchurch, now residing in Australia.



Lyndon Fairbairn (Dunedin) advanced to the final of the Over 50 Men’s Division aiming to defend his title. Fairbairn is joined by South Coast Boardriders club member Justin Summerton in the final. Dawson Tamati will represent the local surfers in the final with James Washer (Greymouth) rounding out the final four.



Geoff Hutchison highlights the Over 60 Men’s Division and has three opponents keen to topple the Raglan surfer and take their first ever national title. Barry McCulloch (Tairua) and Gisborne surfers Mike Yukich and Richard Page will look forward to an increase in swell to help them improve their performances in the final.



Late in the afternoon on Day Two, the Under 14 Boys and Girls Divisions battled away with the small waves at Back Beach and an increasing onshore breeze.



Zara Owen (Dun) showcased exceptional form to advance to the final with a 14.83 point heat total, following in the footsteps of her two highly accomplished brothers Jake and Alexis. She will face off against a surfer from the complete opposite end of the country in Jade Nias Phillips of Ahipara who won the second semifinal. They are among six surfers in the final which will be held later in the week.



In the Under 14 Boys Division, it was the Mount Maunganui groms that excelled, filling three of the four finals berths alongside Jaxon Pardoe of Gisborne. Beau Broadhurst top scored on his way to the final with a 15.16 point heat total in the quarterfinals. Ffeon Clifford posted a 13.33 point heat total to top the semifinals.



The sixty second edition of the New Zealand National Surfing Championships has attracted a 400 plus field of participants for the mobile event along the Taranaki coastline.



It is the tenth time the event has been held in Taranaki the most recent being in 2019.



A total of 29 divisions are contested at the event including the premier Open Men and Women which commence on Thursday. Additional divisions include age groups from Under 14 boys and girls through to Over 70s for males and females and Longboard, Stand Up Paddleboard, Bodyboard, Kneeboard and adaptive disciplines.



Action takes place from 8am – 5pm daily. The daily schedule is posted the night prior on www.liveheats.com/surfingnz. The daily location will be confirmed once conditions are assessed at dawn each morning.



The event would not be possible without the support of the Toi Foundation. The 2025 National Surfing Championships is proudly hosted by New Plymouth Surfriders.



The 2025 National Surfing Championships commences both the domestic NZ Surf Series, NZ Grom Series and NZ Longboard Series with events scheduled around the country this summer.