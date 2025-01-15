Body located at Piha Beach

PIHA

Police have located a body in the Piha Beach area this evening.

At around 5.10pm, Police were notified of the body on the shoreline.

While the formal identification process is yet to be completed, it is believed to be the fisherman reported missing on Thursday 9 January.

At around 1.50pm, Police were notified of a man who was unaccounted for after he went fishing at Piha Beach.

Police and Victim Support are providing support to the man’s family during this difficult time.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.