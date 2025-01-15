Beyond Butter Chicken and Korma: Top 7 Picks from Chef and Owner Khem Aryal of Great Spice Otumoetai

While butter chicken and korma are beloved classics award-winning tandoori Indian restaurant Great Spice Otumoetai offers an array of exciting dishes that bring vibrant flavours to the table. Chef and owner Khem Aryal has created a list of his top seven picks that go beyond the usual curries.

1. Honey Cauliflower

A delightful twist on a vegetarian dish, the Honey Cauliflower features fresh cauliflower battered and fried to crispy perfection. It’s then toasted with a blend of ginger, garlic, spices, and finished with a drizzle of NZ honey and spring onions for an irresistible sweet and savoury flavour.

2. Great Platter for Two

Perfect for sharing, this platter brings together a variety of popular items: 2 pieces of Chicken Tikka, 2 pieces of Garlic Tikka, 4 pieces of Tandoori Prawn, and 4 pieces of spring roll. It’s a feast that captures the essence of Great Spice’s diverse flavours.

3. Tandoori Chicken/Prawn Salad

For a lighter yet flavour-packed option, try the Tandoori Chicken or Prawn Salad. The salad is made with fresh mix greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, capsicum, and feta cheese, topped with tandoori chicken or king prawns, all dressed in Chef Khem Aryal’s signature dressing.

4. Great Spice House Sizzling Chicken/Lamb

This sizzling dish offers tender meat, whether chicken or lamb, cooked with mixed vegetables and a variety of spices. It’s served on a hot plate, bringing the heat and aromas straight to your table.

5. Great Spice Veg or Non-Veg Thali

The thali is a classic Indian meal, and Great Spice’s version includes Dal Makhani, Butter Paneer, mixed vegetables, rice, and papadum. For a non-veg option, enjoy traditional chicken curry, rara goat, mixed vegetables, rice, and papadum for a full flavour experience.

6. Chicken Lollipop

For spice lovers, Chicken Lollipop is a must-try! Chicken wings marinated overnight in a red spicy batter, fried to a crispy finish, and served with Great Spice’s special spices and Szechuan sauce.

7. Smoked Chicken Dum Biryani

A true highlight, the Smoked Chicken Dum Biryani combines basmati rice and chicken cooked with aromatic southern Indian spices, served with cooling raita and a side of papadum. It’s a fragrant and hearty dish that never fails to impress.

Whether you’re looking to explore beyond the usual curry or indulge in something a bit more adventurous, chef and owner Khem Aryal and his team have you covered. Open 7 days a week, Great Spice Otumoetai welcomes you Monday to Sunday from 11am – 2pm for lunch, and again from 4:30pm – 10pm for dinner. Come in, enjoy the flavours, and make every meal a memorable one!

Contact Great Spice:

07-570 2244

info@greatspicetauranga.co.nz

https://www.greatspicetauranga.co.nz/contact

https://www.facebook.com/GreatSpice/