IATA Accredited Travel Agency Champion Travel: Discovering a Better Way to Explore the World

Over-tourism in popular destinations like Venice, Barcelona, and Amsterdam is increasingly sparking global conversations about the need for more thoughtful travel. Champion Travel is encouraging travellers to take a fresh approach to their adventures, exploring hidden gems, reducing environmental impacts, and creating meaningful experiences that benefit both visitors and the destinations they love.

When cities like Athens and Venice are flooded with millions of visitors annually, the strain on local communities, infrastructure, and natural ecosystems becomes impossible to ignore. Iconic landmarks lose their allure as they’re overrun, while wildlife and delicate ecosystems face disruption from the sheer volume of human activity. As Sir David Attenborough highlighted in his latest series, the health of our planet and its wildlife depends on balance – a balance we must consider even while planning our holidays.

Champion Travel believes that travellers hold the power to protect the planet while enjoying incredible journeys. By thinking outside the box and venturing beyond crowded tourist hotspots, travellers can discover unspoilt destinations rich in culture, history, and natural beauty. For instance, trading the bustling streets of Barcelona for Spain’s serene Basque countryside or swapping Venice’s canals for Slovenia’s tranquil Lake Bled not only offers a unique experience but also eases the burden on heavily visited areas.

Choosing eco-friendly accommodations, supporting local businesses, and embracing slower modes of travel, like trains or cycling tours, can drastically reduce carbon footprints. These choices also create opportunities to witness the beauty of nature in a way that respects its delicate balance – from birdwatching in remote wetlands to observing marine life on eco-friendly diving excursions.

"Travelling responsibly doesn’t mean missing out—it means discovering something truly unique," says Maxwell Burns of Champion Travel. "At Champion Travel, we’re here to make sustainable adventures seamless and inspiring for every traveller."

By stepping off the beaten path and embracing responsible travel, everyone can contribute to preserving the wonders of our world for generations to come. Champion Travel is ready to guide you on your next extraordinary, eco-conscious adventure.

About Champion Travel:

Champion Travel, a trusted name in travel services, has been recognised with a Silver Award for its outstanding loyalty and commitment to My Travel Group, a valued member of Helloworld Travel. This prestigious accolade highlights Champion Travel’s dedication to delivering exceptional travel experiences and maintaining strong partnerships within the industry.

