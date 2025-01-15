Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar has eased slightly & is at its lowest cross rate for several years. The low dollar is good for exports but difficult for importers. Brent Crude is around $76.50/barrel.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. The government is trying to talk the wool industry up.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules have been maintained over the Christmas/New Year period. New schedules should be on offer next week. Beef prices are strong internationally.

Dairy Prices. The g/DT dropped by 1.4% with WMP down 2.1% to $US3804. SMP dropped 2.2% while butter was up 2.6%. The small movement should have no effect on the projected payout.