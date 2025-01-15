infonews.co.nz
Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Media PA

Wednesday 15 January 2025, 9:33PM

By Media PA

Finance:  The NZ dollar has eased slightly & is at its lowest cross rate for several years. The low dollar is good for exports but difficult for importers. Brent Crude is around $76.50/barrel.

Wool:  Wool prices remain in the doldrums.    The government is trying to talk the wool industry up.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules have been maintained over the Christmas/New Year period.  New schedules should be on offer next week.  Beef prices are strong internationally.

Dairy Prices.  The g/DT dropped by 1.4% with WMP down 2.1% to $US3804.  SMP dropped 2.2% while butter was up 2.6%.  The small movement should have no effect on the projected payout.