Arrest made following air ambulance burglary

DUNEDIN

A 31-year-old man is before the courts following an investigation into the burglary of an air ambulance helicopter in Mosgiel.

In the early hours of Sunday 12 January, a bag containing critical medical equipment and supplies was stolen from the Queenstown rescue helicopter, which was forced to hold-over at the North Taieri base due to bad weather.

Enquiries led Police to execute a search warrant at a Dunedin address yesterday, Wednesday 15 January, where the 31-year-old was arrested at the scene.

The man is alleged to have also been involved in two other burglaries in the Dunedin area the early hours of the morning Sunday 12 January.

He is due to appear in Dunedin District Court today (16 January) charged with three charges of burglary and two charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Police continue to make enquiries into the incidents and further charges are likely.