A Refreshing Urban Retreat: My Stay at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

Sometimes, a short city escape can feel like a breath of fresh air for a rural townie like me, especially when your chosen haven offers all the comforts of home with a touch of indulgence. My recent stay at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites was exactly that—a refreshing urban retreat that left me recharged and ready to tackle the week.

From the moment I stepped into the reception area, I was struck by the elegant presentation and had high expectations for my stay. Once in my room, every detail seemed thoughtfully attended to, creating a space that radiated cleanliness and sophistication. The subtle, delightful aroma that filled the air in the whole building only added to the welcoming atmosphere. It’s these little touches that instantly make you feel at ease.

The room itself was a testament to comfort and functionality. The bed, crisp and inviting, provided one of the most restful nights’ sleep I’ve had in a long time. After a busy day, the hot shower with its impressive water pressure was an absolute highlight—the perfect way to unwind and rejuvenate.

Morning revealed another treat in the form of a sumptuous breakfast spread. With such a wide variety of options, I found myself struggling with where to start, what a fantastic problem to have! Whether you’re a fan of hearty cooked breakfasts or lighter fare, there’s something to satisfy every palate.

Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites also shines as a venue for corporate meetings and events. With well-equipped facilities and a central location, it provides an ideal setting for business gatherings, ensuring convenience for both local and out-of-town attendees. Additionally, its proximity to numerous medical centres makes it a practical choice for those visiting the area for health-related reasons.

The location of Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites couldn’t be better. Nestled in a quiet, central neighbourhood, it offers the perfect balance of tranquillity and convenience. The bustling CBD is just a quick 10-minute drive away, while the surrounding Newmarket area boasts an array of fantastic dining and shopping opportunities. Whether you’re exploring the city or staying local, you’re perfectly positioned to enjoy the best of both worlds, which I took full advantage of.

My stay at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites was nothing short of wonderful. From its pristine facilities and comfortable accommodations to its ideal location, it’s a place I would happily recommend to anyone seeking a serene escape in the heart of Auckland.

Fiona Stephen - MediaPA

