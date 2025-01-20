Water rescue, Lake Taupō

TAUPO

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Andy Livingstone, Taupō Police:

Police received a report about 12:40pm Sunday of a person or people on a jetski in trouble, on Lake Taupō off Acacia Bay.

While one person and the jetski made it to shore with assistance from Police and Taupō Coastguard, a second person sadly did not, and was last seen struggling in the water.

The Police National Dive Squad has been notified and is expected to deploy Monday.

Tūwharetoa Maori Trust Board has been advised and local hapū are assisting to support those involved.