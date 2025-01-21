Welcoming Hamilton Financial Advisor Lynette Walker from insuranceBASE to NZ Business Connect Network

NZ Business Connect is thrilled to introduce Lynette Walker, an experienced financial advisor contracting with the trusted brokerage insuranceBASE. Based in Hamilton, Lynette brings over a decade of expertise in personal and business insurance, specialising in life, trauma, income protection, mortgage repayment, loss of revenue, and health insurance.

Lynette’s journey in the insurance industry began 11 years ago with a mission: to prepare individuals, families, and businesses for life’s unexpected challenges. In 2020, she joined insuranceBASE, where she’s built a reputation for her honest and personalised approach. Lynette is committed to her clients and takes pride in providing continuous support from the moment a policy is set up to claims time, ensuring payouts when they matter most.

Lynette’s clientele spans individuals, families, and businesses, including children’s coverage. She ensures that her clients’ insurance solutions evolve alongside their changing circumstances. She emphasises the importance of reviewing insurance policies at least every two years to ensure their relevance and effectiveness.

As a financial advisor, Lynette is supported by insuranceBASE’s robust team and resources, giving her clients access to a dependable network. Her ability to simplify complex insurance processes and deliver results has earned her accolades, including ‘Advisor of the Year’ early in her career.

“Insurance is a fundamental part of a sound financial plan,” Lynette explains. “When life takes unexpected turns, having the right protection can mean the difference between stability and crisis.” Her passion lies in navigating clients through these critical moments and securing their financial futures.

Lynette aims to continue empowering clients through proactive, transparent, and professional advice. Outside of work, Lynette enjoys staying active with jogging and exploring her love for baking. She cherishes quality time with her two adult daughters, who have made her a proud grandmother.

We look forward to having Lynette Walker as part of the NZ Business Connect network. For insurance advice and solutions tailored to your needs, reach out to Lynette and discover the insuranceBASE advantage.

Contact Lynette Walker at insuranceBASE

027 376 7540

lynette@insurancebase.co.nz

insurancebase.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz